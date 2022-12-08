High wind warning, high surf advisory posted for some islands

A high wind warning, along with a high surf advisory is in place for various Hawaiian islands today through Friday evening.

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for Hawaii island summits, effective through 6 a.m. Friday. East winds of 45 to 60 mph, with gusts up to 70 mph, are expected at the summits.

A high wind warning is also in place for the leeward side of Hawaii island, including Kohala, through 6 p.m. Friday.

Officials warn that winds this strong can make driving and walking difficult, forcefully open or slam doors shut and damage hinges, potentially causing injuries.

Those under high wind warning areas should be prepared for road closures and travel to summits should be postponed until conditions improve.

A high surf advisory is also in place for the east shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui and Hawaii island due to a large, east well, effective until 6 p.m. Friday.

Forecasters expect the swell to fill in today, bringing surf to 7 to 10 feet along these east shores.

The public should beware of strong, breaking waves, and strong currents, which will make swimming dangerous, and heed all advice from ocean safety officials.

Inexperienced mariners should be aware of a small craft advisory for all waters around Kauai and Oahu, Maalaea Bay, as well as Maui County windward and leeward Waters and Hawaii island windward waters due to strong east winds and high seas through Saturday morning.

Additionally, a wind advisory is in place for portions of Hawaii island and Maui County, including Haleakala summit, through 6 p.m. Friday.

Forecasters expect strong tradewinds through Friday, particularly in areas where the terrain accelerates the flow.

A fire weather watch has also been issued due to the strong winds and low humidity, from Friday morning through Friday afternoon for the leeward areas of all isles.

Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly, officials said, and outdoor burning is not recommended.