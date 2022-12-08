LIVE BLOG: Mauna Loa lava slows approach to highway

Editor’s Note: Bookmark this page! This story is developing and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.

The Mauna Loa eruption has reached its 11th day as the lava flow marches slowly north toward the Daniel K. Inouye Highway, which remains open to traffic in both directions.

The flow front of Fissure No. 3 has slowed and remains at 1.75 miles from Daniel K. Inouye Highway, Hawaii County Civil Defense said today.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory last measured the average flow rate at slower than 20 feet per hour Wednesday.

There’s a 50% chance of rain today for Hawaii island’s interior area, according to civil defense. Additionally, a high wind warning for north and south Kohala and a wind advisory for Hawaii island summits remain in effect.

Visitors are reminded that areas adjacent to Daniel K. Inouye Highway, Old Saddle Road and near the lava flow are closed for public safety.

No communities are currently at risk.