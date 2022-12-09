comscore Boat owner fined $43K for damaging Big Island coral, live rock
Top News

Boat owner fined $43K for damaging Big Island coral, live rock

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now
  • COURTESY DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES A Hawaii island boat owner was fined $43,000 after causing “extensive damage” to 101 coral colonies and 58 pieces of live rock outside Honokohau Small Boat Harbor.

    COURTESY DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES

    A Hawaii island boat owner was fined $43,000 after causing “extensive damage” to 101 coral colonies and 58 pieces of live rock outside Honokohau Small Boat Harbor.

A boat owner has been fined $43,000 after damaging living coral and live rock outside of Honokohau Small Boat Harbor on Hawaii island last year, the state Department of Land and Natural Resources announced.

In March of last year, the DLNR’s Division of Aquatic Resources received a social media report that the 54-foot sailing catamaran, called “Avalanche,” had anchored on top of live coral outside of the boat harbor, the land department said in a news release.

DLNR staff conducted a visual survey of the reef and spoke with the boat captain. The vessel had pulled anchor and left the area, the DLNR said, and an underwater assessment found “extensive damage” to 101 coral colonies and 58 pieces of live rock.

DAR recommended an administrative penalty of $43,417 to compensate the state for damage to natural resources on public lands and the cost of the subsequent investigation.

“The portion of the penalty not expended to cover the costs of our investigation is placed in a fund dedicated to coral damage response and restoration,” DAR Administrator Brian Neilson said in a statement. “We appreciate the Land Board’s action in approving what we believe are fair and equitable penalties based on the extent of damage caused by each of these vessels.”

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Land board temporarily prohibits take of Achilles Tang in West Hawaii

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up