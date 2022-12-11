LIVE BLOG: Mauna Loa reduces lava output

Editor’s Note: Bookmark this page. This story is developing and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reduced Mauna Kea’s eruption alert level from a “warning” to a “watch,” signaling decreased volcanic activity. A “watch” means an eruption is underway with limited hazards.

As of 7 a.m. today, Fissure No. 3 resumes but with a greatly reduced output of lava and volcanic gas emissions. Short outbreaks of lava continue above the 10,000-foot elevation and no communities are at risk during this time. Most of the lava has been confined to a vent in a small pond, officials said.

Officials said the reduced lava activity is resulting in a “minimal to no red lava viewing.”

The lava flow front has stalled 1.9 miles from the Daniel K. Inouye Highway, which remains open in both directions.

All areas adjacent to the highway, old Saddle Road and near the lava flow remain closed to the public as a precaution.