Las Vegas Advisor: Popular Las Vegas shows will go dark for the holidays

During December, many Las Vegas shows go “dark” to allow cast members to take holiday vacations.

If you’re visiting between now and New Year’s and have your heart set on seeing one show in particular, make sure to check that there will be performances during your dates.

The dark days for the major productions are listed below (most are dark on Dec. 31): Bally’s: “Potted Potter,” Dec. 25; Caesar’s Palace: “Absinthe,” Dec. 25; Downtown Grand: “House of Magic,” Dec. 23-26; Excalibur: “Thunder from Down Under,” Dec. 24-25; Flamingo: “Piff the Magic Dragon,” Dec. 11-18; Four Queens: “Hypnosis Unleashed,” Dec. 24; Four Queens: “Mike Hammer Comedy Magic,” Dec. 24; Golden Nugget: Gordie Brown, Dec. 11-30; Harrah’s: “Menopause the Musical,” Dec. 23; “Tape Face,” Dec. 25; MGM Grand: Brad Garrett’s Comedy Club, Dec. 24-25; Mirage: Terry Fator, Dec. 25, 28; Planet Hollywood: “Criss Angel: Mindfreak,” Dec. 24-25; Rio: Chippendales, Dec. 25; “Raiding the Rock Vault,” Dec. 23, 25, 27; Sahara: “Magic Mike,” Dec. 24-25; The STRAT: “Banachek’s Mind Games,” Dec. 25: “iLuminate,” Dec. 20, 27; Tropicana: Laugh Factory, Dec. 25: “Legends in Concert,” Dec. 27; “MJ Live,” Dec. 25; “Murray the Magician,” Dec. 16, 25; Venetian: “Atomic Saloon Show,” Dec. 25.

Half-price holidays: As it does every year during the holidays, South Point is running its “Pay Less with Your Points” promo, during which almost everything is half-price when you use club points. This includes all restaurants and bars, hotel rooms, shows, bingo, bowling, spa and salon, movies and the gift shop. Drinks at the bars are $2 ($1 with points). The promo runs Monday through Dec. 24.

Question: Is it still possible to get rooms for New Year’s Eve?

Answer: Yes. In a check of 93 hotel-casinos late last month, 78 had rooms available. The lowest-priced room for New Year’s Eve was at the Lucky Club in North Las Vegas for $200. Others at the lower end for price were Gold Coast for $305, South Point for $366, Circus Circus for $387, along with two-night packages at El Cortez for $548 and Binion’s for $558. The most expensive was a two-night package at Nobu for $2,197.

