Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 808-529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> Pamela Iwata of Honolulu finished first in the 80-84 female age group in Sunday’s Honolulu Marathon. Her time was 6 hours, 36 minutes and 33 seconds. Her name was omitted from the list that ran on Page C8 of Monday’s print edition.

>> Chemotherapy treatments for Kapoliowaimea Dilcher’s 2-year-old Hazel Dream only slightly reduced the size of her tumor. If it regrows, she will likely require radiation therapy after she turns 3, a procedure with immense risks when performed on a still-developing brain. Information in the Good Neighbor Fund story on Page B1 Sunday was inaccurate.

>> Judge Darolyn Lendio Heim’s son, Cade Brittain, was misidentified Sunday in her obituary on Page B2.