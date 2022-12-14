Suspect wanted in Waialae Nui Ridge home robbery

CrimeStoppers and Honolulu police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a male who is wanted in a home robbery at Waialae Nui Ridge.
Police said a 62-year-old woman was sleeping in her home in the 1600 block of Halekoa Drive at about 9 p.m. Monday when an unknown male entered her residence and assaulted her.
The suspect took jewelry including a Rolex Yacht-Master watch from the residence and fled the scene.
Honolulu Emergency Medical Services personnel responded. Police and EMS said the victim declined medical treatment.
Police have opened a second-degree robbery investigation.
There are no arrests as of this morning. A description of the suspect was not available at this time.
Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300. The public may also send anonymous web tips to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.
