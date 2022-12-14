Woman, 60, allegedly stabs granddaughter in Kaaawa

A 60-year-old woman is scheduled to appear at Honolulu Circuit Court Thursday after she allegedly stabbed her adult granddaughter with a kitchen knife in Kaaawa.
Sherry M.L. Kameenui, also known as Sherry Fuentes, was charged Friday with second-degree assault.
Honolulu police said a woman stabbed her granddaughter in the chest after an altercation in the 51-300 block of Kekio Road around 8 p.m. on Dec. 7.
The victim was taken in serious condition to The Queen’s Medical Center.
Court documents say the victim sustained “a major laceration to the chest and/or a fractured sternum and/or vertebral artery dissection” in the assault.
Police arrested Kameenui at the scene on suspicion of second-degree assault. Officers recovered a knife from the scene.
Kameenui was released Friday after posting a $50,000 bail bond.
Second-degree assault is a class C felony punishable by up to five years in prison, if convicted.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.