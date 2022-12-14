Woman, 60, allegedly stabs granddaughter in Kaaawa

A 60-year-old woman is scheduled to appear at Honolulu Circuit Court Thursday after she allegedly stabbed her adult granddaughter with a kitchen knife in Kaaawa.

Sherry M.L. Kameenui, also known as Sherry Fuentes, was charged Friday with second-degree assault.

Honolulu police said a woman stabbed her granddaughter in the chest after an altercation in the 51-300 block of Kekio Road around 8 p.m. on Dec. 7.

The victim was taken in serious condition to The Queen’s Medical Center.

Court documents say the victim sustained “a major laceration to the chest and/or a fractured sternum and/or vertebral artery dissection” in the assault.

Police arrested Kameenui at the scene on suspicion of second-degree assault. Officers recovered a knife from the scene.

Kameenui was released Friday after posting a $50,000 bail bond.

Second-degree assault is a class C felony punishable by up to five years in prison, if convicted.