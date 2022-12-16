comscore Magnitude 4.0 quake strikes channel between Maui, Big Island
Magnitude 4.0 quake strikes channel between Maui, Big Island

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  COURTESY USGS This U.S. Geological Survey map shows the location of a small earthquake, with a preliminary magnitude of 4.0, that struck Alenuihaha Channel between Maui and Hawaii island this morning.

    This U.S. Geological Survey map shows the location of a small earthquake, with a preliminary magnitude of 4.0, that struck Alenuihaha Channel between Maui and Hawaii island this morning.

A magnitude 4.0 earthquake struck Alenuihaha Channel between Maui and Hawaii island this morning but was too small to create a tsunami, officials said.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake occurred at 6:47 a.m. and was centered about 20 miles south-southeast of Hana at a depth of about 8 miles.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said no tsunami was generated but some areas may have felt shaking.

Looking Back

