Magnitude 4.0 quake strikes channel between Maui, Big Island

A magnitude 4.0 earthquake struck Alenuihaha Channel between Maui and Hawaii island this morning but was too small to create a tsunami, officials said.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake occurred at 6:47 a.m. and was centered about 20 miles south-southeast of Hana at a depth of about 8 miles.
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said no tsunami was generated but some areas may have felt shaking.
