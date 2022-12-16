Man in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in Liliha area

A man is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in the Liliha area this evening.

The incident took place at around 9 p.m. near the intersection of North King Street and Robello Lane, the Honolulu Police Department reported. The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said that a pedestrian, a man in his 50s or 60s, was hit by a vehicle.

EMS administered advanced life support and transported the man to a trauma hospital in critical condition.

HPD closed the eastbound lanes of North King Street at Robello Lane following the collision. Traffic is being routed up Palama Road, and only one westbound land on North King Street is open.