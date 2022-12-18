Kahaluu shed fire extinguished

A backyard shed in Kahaluu that was emitting heavy smoke and flames was extinguished early this morning.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 6:08 a.m. today for a building fire at 47-726 Kaalaea Road in Kahaluu and responded with 6 units staffed with approximately 22 personnel. The first unit arrived at the scene at 6:17 a.m.

HFD firefighters immediately began extending lines for a fire attack and discovered it was a backyard shed on fire, not a residence. The fire was under control at 6:23 a.m. and extinguished at 6:28 a.m.

There were no reports of injuries.

The cause of the fire and damage estimate was not immediately available.