Kahaluu shed fire extinguished

A backyard shed in Kahaluu that was emitting heavy smoke and flames was extinguished early this morning.
The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 6:08 a.m. today for a building fire at 47-726 Kaalaea Road in Kahaluu and responded with 6 units staffed with approximately 22 personnel. The first unit arrived at the scene at 6:17 a.m.
HFD firefighters immediately began extending lines for a fire attack and discovered it was a backyard shed on fire, not a residence. The fire was under control at 6:23 a.m. and extinguished at 6:28 a.m.
There were no reports of injuries.
The cause of the fire and damage estimate was not immediately available.
