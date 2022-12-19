Hawaii braces for more strong winds, rain, possible hail

UPDATE: 9:30 a.m.

Puuhonua o Honaunau and Kaloko-Honokohau National Historical Parks on Hawaii island will be closed today due to strong winds, rough surf and heavy rains, according to a National Parks Services news release this morning.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Severe thunderstorm watches have been extended for most of Hawaii as flood advisories remain in effect for Oahu, Maui and Hawaii island.

The severe thunderstorm watches are in effect for Oahu and Kauai and Maui counties through 2 p.m. today, according to the National Weather Service.

A severe thunderstorm watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area.

Severe thunderstorms produce damaging winds of 58 mph or higher or destructive hail the size of quarters of larger, the NWS said.

Meanwhile, flood advisories are in effect for Oahu, the island of Maui and Hawaii island through 10:45 a.m., 11 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., respectively.

Radar at 7:41 a.m. showed heavy rain over north Oahu. The highest rates were 1 to 2 inches per hour over the Waianae Range with intense rainfall cores moving rapidly toward the northeast, weather officials said.

On Hawaii island, a winter weather advisory remains in effect for the island’s summits through 6 a.m. Tuesday. Blizzard-like conditions are possible with snow accumulation up to 8 inches and winds gusting as high as 100 mph.

A high wind warning remains in effect for all islands through this afternoon.

High winds wreaked havoc on Oahu overnight, causing numerous power outages across the island.

Hawaiian Electric crews responded to numerous weather-related power outages on Oahu Sunday night through early today, according to spokeswoman Shannon Tangonan.

In Kaneohe, about 8,580 customers suffered an outage due to high winds late Sunday. Crews restored power to Kaneohe customers early today.

Crews also responded to outages in Waianae, Mililani, Kailua and other areas Sunday.

About 1,570 customers in the Hawaii Kai, Kalama Valley and Waimanalo areas suffered a power outage early today due to a downed pole near Kalanianaole Highway and Inoaole Street.

Crews restored power to a majority of the customers by 7:30 a.m. About 410 customers in the area remain without power until crews replace the downed pole.

Kalanianaole Highway near Bellows Air Force Station was also closed this morning due to downed power lines.

In Maui, Hawaiian Electric crews are responding to storm-related outages in parts of Upcountry including Olinda and Piiholo, Kula and Ulupalakua as well as small pockets in the Haiku, Olowalu, Lahaina and Wailuku areas, Tangonan said.

A high wind warning remains in effect for all Hawaiian islands until 6 p.m. today, according to the National Weather Service.

Southwest winds of 25 to 40 miles per hour with localized gusts of up to 60 mph are forecasted especially along the north and east slopes of the mountains.

The weather service warned the public that strong winds may blow down trees and power lines and damage roofs.

A high wind warning for the Haleakala summit is in effect through 6 a.m. Tuesday as southwest winds of 60 to 80 mph and higher gusts are expected. At the Hawaii island summits, the high wind warning is in effect until 6 a.m. Wednesday due to forecasted southwest-to-west winds of 70 to 100 mph and higher gusts.

The storm system led Honolulu officials to partially activated the city’s Emergency Operations Center on Sunday night in anticipation of damaging winds overnight and strong showers and thunderstorms today.

“We are closely tracking the storm and coordinating with the various city, state, and federal officials to help keep the public safe,” Mayor Rick Blangiardi said in a news release late Sunday night. “Because this storm has the potential to disrupt the morning commute, we urge residents to drive with caution. Stay informed of current conditions and download the HNL Info app on their phone to receive important information and alerts.”

The city’s Emergency Operations Center is monitoring the severe weather event and is preparing to respond to support emergency and safety operations on Oahu if needed, officials said.