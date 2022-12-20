Woman, 62, injured in Iwilei robbery

A 62-year-old woman sustained a laceration to her leg after a man armed with a knife took her backpack in Iwilei Sunday night, Honolulu police said.

The woman was visiting a friend at a homeless encampment in the area of Dillingham Boulevard and Akepo Lane when she was approached by an unknown man who brandished a knife at about 10:30 p.m.

The man took her backpack after a brief struggle, police said. The victim sustained a small laceration to her leg during the struggle.

Police have opened a first-degree robbery investigation. There are no arrests as of this morning.

The suspect was described to be in his 20s and was wearing a white tank top and dark jeans at the time of the robbery.