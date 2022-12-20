A beloved holiday dessert

By combining ginger, dried cherries and creamy milk chocolate, this recipe delivers all of the holiday’s most-loved flavors.

Chocolate-Cherry Ginger Cookies

Ingredients:

• 1/2 cup turbinado sugar

• 3/4 cup granulated sugar

• 6 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted and warm

• 2 tablespoons grapeseed or other neutral oil

• 2 tablespoons Dutch-process cocoa powder

• 2 1/4 teaspoons ground ginger

• 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

• 1/2 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg

• 1/4 teaspoon ground cloves

• 3/4 teaspoon fine salt

• 1/4 cup unsulfured molasses

• 1 large egg

• 1 3/4 cups all-purpose flour

• 1 3/4 teaspoons baking soda

• 1 cup roughly chopped milk chocolate bar

• 1/2 cup dried cherries or cranberries, roughly chopped

Directions:

Place racks in the top and bottom thirds of the oven and heat oven to 325 degrees. Line 2 sheet pans with parchment paper. Put the turbinado sugar in a shallow bowl and set aside.

To a large bowl, add the granulated sugar, butter, oil, cocoa powder, ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, and salt, and whisk to combine.

Add the molasses and egg to the bowl, and whisk until smooth. Add the flour and baking soda, and stir with a rubber spatula until a few streaks of flour remain.

Add the chopped chocolate and cherries, and stir until well-combined and the flour is completely incorporated and no longer streaky.

Portion the cookies into 24 balls that are roughly 2 tablespoons each, roll them in the turbinado sugar, and place them on the prepared baking sheets, 12 cookies per sheet.

Bake the cookies for 15-17 minutes, rotating the sheets from front to back and top to bottom halfway through, until crackly on top but still quite soft in the center. Cool the cookies completely on the baking sheets, then store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 4 days.

Total time: 45 minutes, makes 24 cookies.