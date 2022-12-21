Man, 30, arrested on suspicion of robbery after taking victim’s phone

A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of second-degree robbery in the Honolulu area this morning.

The Honolulu Police Department arrested the suspect after an argument at around 7:30 a.m. today when a 45-year-old male victim was “recording an argument.” The suspect took the victim’s phone and hit him multiple times while the victim was trying to retrieve his phone, HPD said.

The suspect was later located and arrested. No additional information was provided.