Distressed boater rescued off Mokumanu island

A boater in distress off of Mokumanu island was rescued this afternoon, the Honolulu Fire Department has reported.

HFD received a call at around 3:45 p.m. for the distressed boater and arrived at Kaneohe Marine Base a few minutes later to investigate. Using GPS, fire department personnel were able to locate the boater about three-quarters of a mile off of Mokapu Point.

Shortly after, HFD was able to make contact with the boater’s vessel via its Rescue 2 boat. The disabled vessel was then towed to Heeia Kea Pier. Operations were completed at around 5:15 p.m.