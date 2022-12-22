Distressed boater rescued off Mokumanu island

A boater in distress off of Mokumanu island was rescued this afternoon, the Honolulu Fire Department has reported.
HFD received a call at around 3:45 p.m. for the distressed boater and arrived at Kaneohe Marine Base a few minutes later to investigate. Using GPS, fire department personnel were able to locate the boater about three-quarters of a mile off of Mokapu Point.
Shortly after, HFD was able to make contact with the boater’s vessel via its Rescue 2 boat. The disabled vessel was then towed to Heeia Kea Pier. Operations were completed at around 5:15 p.m.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.