Shohei Ohtani surpasses his manager’s mark and has fun doing it

LOS ANGELES >> Shohei Ohtani came bearing gifts on Saturday. He arrived knowing his next home run would be a meaningful one. The “history” at stake was more of the fun-fact variety, but the Los Angeles Dodgers star saw an opportunity.

No Japanese-born player in Dodgers history had more home runs for the franchise than Dave Roberts, Ohtani’s new manager. Roberts, the former speedy outfielder slugged seven long balls in his 1,043 at-bats with Los Angeles. The fact delighted Ohtani so much that as the designated hitter completed his first month with his new club, he’d bring up his pursuit of that mark in conversation. Roberts added to the fun, goading his new superstar and making a quip whenever Ohtani hit one to the warning track this past week. Roberts openly pondered the gifts he’d receive when Ohtani inevitably broke the mark.

“I need a new car,” Roberts said, alluding to the $700 million man’s sponsorship deal with Porsche.

So Ohtani brought him a car, sort of. He was stoic as he strode into his manager’s office before Saturday’s game against the Atlanta Braves and then revealed the gift: a mauve toy Porsche Taycan. It was the same model car that Ohtani had gifted Joe Kelly’s wife, Ashley, back in December for the rights to the No. 17 (though Kelly received an actual car as a gift).

“He did buy me a car,” Roberts said in his reveal Saturday. “And I guess I didn’t specify what type of car. So Shohei did bring in a nice little Porsche for me, so I can’t say he never gave me anything.”

Of all the presents Roberts has ever received from a player, this gift, he said, “is probably at the top (of the list).”

Then, Ohtani went and broke the record by hitting his eighth home run in his second at-bat of the night (and his 136th at-bat as a Dodger), sending a Bryce Elder fastball into the right-field seats. As Ohtani rounded third base, he motioned to the dugout as if to apologize. Roberts beamed.

The Dodgers rolled again, taking their 10th win in their last 12 contests in an 11-2 beatdown against their fellow National League power. As Ohtani spoke after the game, Roberts busted out of the clubhouse, toy car in hand. The two laughed their way through recounting the prank.

“He said he wanted a car,” Ohtani said through interpreter Will Ireton. “I’m glad he’s happy. He got a car.”

Asked if Roberts could get a car that actually, you know, drives, Ohtani laughed again.

“If we win the World Series, I’ll think about it,” Ohtani said.

The moment of levity reflected a growing reality amongst Dodgers officials, who have raved about how accessible their new superstar has become in the wake of Ippei Mizuhara’s firing. The former interpreter, who has been charged with stealing at least $16 million from Ohtani’s accounts to pay off gambling debts, has long served as Ohtani’s intermediary and de facto manager. A week after Mizuhara’s firing, Roberts said a “barrier” had been removed from his club and Ohtani.

“I think that Shohei is having as much fun as he’s had in baseball,” Roberts said this week. He’s engaged with teammates, talking through scouting reports and engaging in typical banter in the dugout. He’s publicly raved about his new environment, saying he’s “impressed” by how quickly the Dodgers have turned the corner after a middling start. Ohtani showed flashes of his personality during his six years with the Los Angeles Angels but his comfort level within a month of calling Dodger Stadium home has been noteworthy.

His play has been energized. Through Saturday, he’s hitting .345 with a 1.044 OPS.

“He understands and appreciates the magnitude of every game, every play,” Roberts said. “So I think that’s something that excites him, and just being around this environment of people with that same mind experience, I think he’s thriving, I really do.”

So too, have his pranks, like his spoof with his manager.

“I like to make people laugh,” Ohtani said. “I’m hoping I can do more of these.”

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.