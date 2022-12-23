Man, 33, dies in Windward Oahu motorcycle crash

A 33-year-old motorcyclist died in a single-vehicle crash in Windward Oahu Thursday, Honolulu police said.
The crash occurred in the area of Kamehameha Highway and Hunaahi Street at about 2:45 p.m.
Police said the motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on the highway at “a high rate of speed” when he lost control, veered off the roadway and struck a guardrail.
The 33-year-old man was thrown onto the roadway upon impact. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said speed was a factor in the crash. It’s unknown at this time whether drugs or alcohol were contributing factors.
This is the 54th traffic-related fatality on Oahu this year compared to 46 at the same time last year.
