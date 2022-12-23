comscore Man, 33, dies in Windward Oahu motorcycle crash
Top News

Man, 33, dies in Windward Oahu motorcycle crash

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

A 33-year-old motorcyclist died in a single-vehicle crash in Windward Oahu Thursday, Honolulu police said.

The crash occurred in the area of Kamehameha Highway and Hunaahi Street at about 2:45 p.m.

Police said the motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on the highway at “a high rate of speed” when he lost control, veered off the roadway and struck a guardrail.

The 33-year-old man was thrown onto the roadway upon impact. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said speed was a factor in the crash. It’s unknown at this time whether drugs or alcohol were contributing factors.

This is the 54th traffic-related fatality on Oahu this year compared to 46 at the same time last year.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Massive winter storm brings frigid temps, snow and ice to U.S.
Next Story
3 dead in Kurdish center shooting in Paris; suspect arrested

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up