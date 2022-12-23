Puuloa Beach Park to close New Year’s weekend

Puuloa Beach Park in Ewa Beach will be closed the day before New Year’s Eve through New Year’s Day due to community concerns regarding illegal fireworks, Honolulu parks officials said.

The closure will take place from 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30 to 5 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1.

This closure includes all of the park facilities, including the fields, comfort station, playground, and parking lot, according to the Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation.

Signs will be posted at the park indicating the holiday closure.

“We appreciate the understanding of the public and Ewa Beach residents as we work with the Honolulu Police Department to address these concerns raised by the community,” DPR said in a news release.

The park is normally closed nightly from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., DPR said.