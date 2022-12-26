Vital Statistics: Dec. 16 to Dec. 22, 2022

Marriage licenses and birth certificates
Each week, the Honolulu Star- Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.
MARRIAGES
Filed on Oahu, Dec. 16 to 22
>> Cameron Kenichi Asato and Samantha Lynn Gingrich
>> Isaac Ethan Yujuico Candari and Bea Victoria Besonaya Suyod
>> Rebecca Ann Castilla and Anthony James Ruiz
>> Edward Lawrence Chase and Eybeth Gabriela Guerrero-Tellez
>> AlanaAshley MistyMae Conway and Josiah William Mepsted
>> Kristin Corina Orejudos Cueva and Raymond Kapuhiwa Kanae
>> Shelby Alexander Facundo-Moreno and Jocelyn Ivette Meza
>> Shayna Jane Macaraeg Fernandez and Ryan Kenji Fajotina
>> Brandon Phillips Fierro and Chelcey Yvonne Doss
>> Sequoia Shakale Francis and Hesler Odair Luna
>> Bonnie Jordan Hertaus and Jacob Douglas Ames
>> Daniel Masao Ishimitsu and Kristin Miki Noelani Takahashi
>> Tyana Jackson and Pharoah Johnson
>> Akea Hi’ikua Kahikina and Ka‘imina‘auao Clay Cambern
>> Trevin Irie Makaio Kahunanui and Brandi Kiliheanuhea Akiko Arita
>> Kailani Tiana Kekahuna and Von Robert Derasmo
>> Kaytelynd Ryan Kelley and Michael Jordan Hurynowicz
>> Peyton Joseph King and Carley Raeann Helton
>> Christopher Dwayne Kyser and Ramona Kneller
>> Erica Kwai Ying Lee and Ki Seung Hong
>> Jennifer Mikyung Lee and David Chu
>> Caleb Joseph Long and Abigayle Leigh Knowlton
>> Ceejay Magracia and Jade Faye Lozano Cortes
>> Matthew Joseph Mendonza and Sydnie Mali Sivongxay
>> Brian Kiyoshi Mitsunaga and Natassja Tiare Arakaki
>> Sharick Jimenez Ordillo and Jessica Midori Watarai
>> Didier Thane Ezra Ariihau Pedron and Rosalind Princess Tilomai Malolo
>> David Arthur Ryan and Misa Takada
>> Keanu Koko Arciaga Sabado and Kimberly Rose Tolentino Piniol
>> Matthew Thomas Thibodeau and Arielle Nicole Ialacci
>> Jackie Ngar Wai Tong and Jordan Hisaji Sonoda
>> Melissa Lee VandeWater and Tyler Lee Combs
>> Thomas Burns Wallace Jr. and Kumailani Kaleionaona Kahalepuna
>> Shuo Yuan and Kailin Zheng
BIRTHS
Filed on Oahu, Dec. 16 to 22
>> Nariah Zylee-Charm Kawaikaulana Ke‘Olino poni o ka la ma luna o maunakea Akau
>> Maleiah Ann Kealaonalei Apaisa-Griffin
>> Henry Alexander Nguyen Blanton
>> Leia Ho’omana Sasagi Keiko Dickerson
>> Rodney Uilama Kalalakauikaikahaki‘ole Duyag
>> Luisa-Ilani Melma Maranatha Falanai
>> Aceton Honukea i Ke Kai le‘a o Kaiona Ganancial
>> Ariana Hammerquist
>> La Hiki Kamehaikana Kim
>> Baylee Sue Linden
>> Charlie Rose Kale‘a Kia Lua
>> Sinatala Stella Mamea
>> Vance Micah Mount
>> Francesco Xiongboxuan Orlandini
>> Asher Duke Palicte
>> Kai Joseph Purner
>> Charlotte Mae Ruiz
>> Hi‘ilei Citrine Ku‘u‘anelaikamalamamalamaokaleikaumakamekealohapau‘ole Aki Sakuma-Cabasag
>> Naya Megumi Mohalaikealoha Santiago
>> Livie Lilinoe Kaihalanaoka‘ala Kananileima‘ohuowaimeamaitalani Sylva
>> Mila Celeste Ulu’ave
