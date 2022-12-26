Vital Statistics: Dec. 16 to Dec. 22, 2022

Marriage licenses and birth certificates

Each week, the Honolulu Star- Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.

MARRIAGES

Filed on Oahu, Dec. 16 to 22

>> Cameron Kenichi Asato and Samantha Lynn Gingrich

>> Isaac Ethan Yujuico Candari and Bea Victoria Besonaya Suyod

>> Rebecca Ann Castilla and Anthony James Ruiz

>> Edward Lawrence Chase and Eybeth Gabriela Guerrero-Tellez

>> AlanaAshley MistyMae Conway and Josiah William Mepsted

>> Kristin Corina Orejudos Cueva and Raymond Kapuhiwa Kanae

>> Shelby Alexander Facundo-­Moreno and Jocelyn Ivette Meza

>> Shayna Jane Macaraeg Fernandez and Ryan Kenji Fajotina

>> Brandon Phillips Fierro and Chelcey Yvonne Doss

>> Sequoia Shakale Francis and Hesler Odair Luna

>> Bonnie Jordan Hertaus and Jacob Douglas Ames

>> Daniel Masao Ishimitsu and Kristin Miki Noelani Takahashi

>> Tyana Jackson and Pharoah Johnson

>> Akea Hi’ikua Kahikina and Ka‘imina‘auao Clay Cambern

>> Trevin Irie Makaio Kahunanui and Brandi Kiliheanuhea Akiko Arita

>> Kailani Tiana Kekahuna and Von Robert Derasmo

>> Kaytelynd Ryan Kelley and Michael Jordan Hurynowicz

>> Peyton Joseph King and Carley Raeann Helton

>> Christopher Dwayne Kyser and Ramona Kneller

>> Erica Kwai Ying Lee and Ki Seung Hong

>> Jennifer Mikyung Lee and David Chu

>> Caleb Joseph Long and Abigayle Leigh Knowlton

>> Ceejay Magracia and Jade Faye Lozano Cortes

>> Matthew Joseph Mendonza and Sydnie Mali Sivongxay

>> Brian Kiyoshi Mitsunaga and Natassja Tiare Arakaki

>> Sharick Jimenez Ordillo and Jessica Midori Watarai

>> Didier Thane Ezra Ariihau Pedron and Rosalind Princess Tilomai Malolo

>> David Arthur Ryan and Misa Takada

>> Keanu Koko Arciaga Sabado and Kimberly Rose Tolentino Piniol

>> Matthew Thomas Thibodeau and Arielle Nicole Ialacci

>> Jackie Ngar Wai Tong and Jordan Hisaji Sonoda

>> Melissa Lee VandeWater and Tyler Lee Combs

>> Thomas Burns Wallace Jr. and Kumailani Kaleionaona Kahalepuna

>> Shuo Yuan and Kailin Zheng

BIRTHS

Filed on Oahu, Dec. 16 to 22

>> Nariah Zylee-Charm Kawaikaulana Ke‘Olino poni o ka la ma luna o maunakea Akau

>> Maleiah Ann Kealaonalei Apaisa-Griffin

>> Henry Alexander Nguyen Blanton

>> Leia Ho’omana Sasagi Keiko Dickerson

>> Rodney Uilama Kalalakauikaikahaki‘ole Duyag

>> Luisa-Ilani Melma Maranatha Falanai

>> Aceton Honukea i Ke Kai le‘a o Kaiona Ganancial

>> Ariana Hammerquist

>> La Hiki Kamehaikana Kim

>> Baylee Sue Linden

>> Charlie Rose Kale‘a Kia Lua

>> Sinatala Stella Mamea

>> Vance Micah Mount

>> Francesco Xiongboxuan Orlandini

>> Asher Duke Palicte

>> Kai Joseph Purner

>> Charlotte Mae Ruiz

>> Hi‘ilei Citrine Ku‘u‘anelaikamalamamalamaokaleikaumakamekealohapau‘ole Aki Sakuma-Cabasag

>> Naya Megumi Mohalaikealoha Santiago

>> Livie Lilinoe Kaihalanaoka‘ala Kananileima‘ohuowaimeamaitalani Sylva

>> Mila Celeste Ulu’ave