Bicyclist, 47, seriously injured in Waipahu hit-and-run

A 47-year-old bicyclist was seriously injured in an early morning hit-and-run today in Waipahu, Honolulu police said.

The crash occurred on Kamehameha Highway just before 4 a.m.

Police said the bicyclist was traveling southbound on the highway when he was struck head-on by an unknown vehicle traveling northbound.

The vehicle continued traveling on the highway, made a U-turn and fled the scene without rendering aid to the bicyclist, police said.

The 47-year-old man was taken in serious condition to a hospital.

Police said speed was not a factor. It’s unknown at this time whether drugs or alcohol were factors.