Homeless man injured in Iwilei bicycle robbery

A 56-year-old homeless man was seriously injured in a bicycle robbery in Iwilei Monday, Honolulu police said.
A male suspect described to be in his 50s used physical force to take the victim’s bike in the 800 block of Iwilei Road at about 6:40 p.m, police said.
An unspecified dangerous instrument also may have been used in the robbery.
The victim was taken in serious but stable condition to a hospital.
Police have opened a first-degree robbery investigation. There were no arrests as of this morning.
