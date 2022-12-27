Kauai rescue personnel still looking for missing California swimmer

Rescue personnel have had no success finding a California man who went missing in the waters off Anini Beach on Kauai Christmas Day.

The Kauai Police Department today said that the department, along with the Kauai Fire Department, the Ocean Safety Bureau, the state Department of Land and Natural Resources and the U.S. Coast Guard continued its search today for Prakash Shroff, 56, of Gilroy, Calif., after he was “swept out” to sea Sunday afternoon.

There has been no sign of him since, KPD said, and first responders will resume their efforts at daybreak Wednesday morning.

Shroff went missing while he was swimming with two family members at around 1 p.m. Sunday when “they became distressed,” the police department reported. His family members were able to make their way to shore with the assistance of bystanders, but Shroff could not be located.

KPD on Sunday reported “low visibility and dangerous conditions as there is a strong current and large surf in surrounding waters.”