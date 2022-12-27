Teen arrested on suspicion of armed robbery in Waikiki

Honolulu police arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection with an alleged armed robbery in Waikiki early today.
Police said the teenager brandished a firearm at three men, ages 53, 61, and 63, and demanded property at about 6:15 a.m.
The teen then discharged a round into the ground, police said.
No injuries were reported.
The suspect fled the scene. Police located him shortly after 7:05 a.m. and arrested him on suspicion of first-degree robbery.
