2 in their 60s victimized in separate assault cases

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:15 am
Honolulu police arrested two suspects who allegedly assaulted victims in their 60s in separate incidents before Christmas.

The first occurred just around midnight Christmas Eve when a 74-year-old man allegedly assaulted a 65-year-old woman in McCully, the Honolulu Police Department reported.

The second happened around 1:30 a.m. in Manoa, where a 25-year-old man allegedly assaulted a 60-year-old man, HPD said.

“The suspect punched the victim on the chest causing pain,” HPD reported.

2 men arrested on firearm charges

A 60-year-old man was allegedly seen around 1 a.m. Sunday on Kimopele­kane Road in the Ewa Beach area in possession of an unregistered firearm and with ammunition, according to Honolulu police.

His charges include two counts of possessing a firearm despite prohibitions for having a criminal record or drug abuse, and possessing a firearm receiver without a serial number.

Then officers arrested a 21-year-old man around 5 a.m. on Iolani Avenue in the Punchbowl area. His charges include keeping a pistol in an improper place, keeping ammunition in an improper place, possessing a firearm receiver without a serial number and criminal contempt of court.

