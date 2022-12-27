2 in their 60s victimized in separate assault cases

Honolulu police arrested two suspects who allegedly assaulted victims in their 60s in separate incidents before Christmas.
The first occurred just around midnight Christmas Eve when a 74-year-old man allegedly assaulted a 65-year-old woman in McCully, the Honolulu Police Department reported.
The second happened around 1:30 a.m. in Manoa, where a 25-year-old man allegedly assaulted a 60-year-old man, HPD said.
“The suspect punched the victim on the chest causing pain,” HPD reported.
2 men arrested on firearm charges
A 60-year-old man was allegedly seen around 1 a.m. Sunday on Kimopelekane Road in the Ewa Beach area in possession of an unregistered firearm and with ammunition, according to Honolulu police.
His charges include two counts of possessing a firearm despite prohibitions for having a criminal record or drug abuse, and possessing a firearm receiver without a serial number.
Then officers arrested a 21-year-old man around 5 a.m. on Iolani Avenue in the Punchbowl area. His charges include keeping a pistol in an improper place, keeping ammunition in an improper place, possessing a firearm receiver without a serial number and criminal contempt of court.
