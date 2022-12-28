West Maui residents, visitors asked to conserve water amid shortage

The Maui County Department of Water Supply is requesting all residents and visitors in West Maui to conserve water due to insufficient levels of source water supply to maintain the Mahinahina Water Treatment Facility.

The treatment facility shut down Tuesday and will remain closed until source water supply reaches adequate levels, officials say.

A water tanker is available at the top of Ala Hoku Place and another is located in front of Kaanapali Beach Club Resort on Kaanapali Shores Place.

The water supply department said additional tankers will be provided as the need arises.

Conservation measures include refraining from washing cars or washing down sidewalks and driveways or irrigating lawns. All West Maui properties including hotels and condominiums are also urged to cease irrigation until further notice.