Woman, 51, seriously injured in pedestrian collision on Vineyard Boulevard

UPDATE: 7:47 a.m.
Honolulu police have reopened the eastbound lanes of Vineyard Boulevard at the Punchbowl Street intersection.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
A 51-year-old woman was seriously injured after she was struck by a vehicle near The Queen’s Medical Center early today, the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said.
EMS responded to Vineyard Boulevard near Punchbowl Street at about 5 a.m. Paramedics treated the pedestrian for multiple injuries and took her in serious condition to a hospital.
Honolulu police have temporarily closed the eastbound lanes of Vineyard Boulevard at the Punchbowl Street intersection.
