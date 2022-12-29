Woman, 51, seriously injured in pedestrian collision on Vineyard Boulevard

UPDATE: 7:47 a.m.

Honolulu police have reopened the eastbound lanes of Vineyard Boulevard at the Punchbowl Street intersection.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

A 51-year-old woman was seriously injured after she was struck by a vehicle near The Queen’s Medical Center early today, the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said.

EMS responded to Vineyard Boulevard near Punchbowl Street at about 5 a.m. Paramedics treated the pedestrian for multiple injuries and took her in serious condition to a hospital.

Honolulu police have temporarily closed the eastbound lanes of Vineyard Boulevard at the Punchbowl Street intersection.