Woman, 51, seriously injured in pedestrian collision on Vineyard Boulevard

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 7:49 am
UPDATE: 7:47 a.m.

Honolulu police have reopened the eastbound lanes of Vineyard Boulevard at the Punchbowl Street intersection.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

A 51-year-old woman was seriously injured after she was struck by a vehicle near The Queen’s Medical Center early today, the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said.

EMS responded to Vineyard Boulevard near Punchbowl Street at about 5 a.m. Paramedics treated the pedestrian for multiple injuries and took her in serious condition to a hospital.

Honolulu police have temporarily closed the eastbound lanes of Vineyard Boulevard at the Punchbowl Street intersection.

