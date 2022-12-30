comscore Attempted murder case opened after man, 32, shot in Liliha
Attempted murder case opened after man, 32, shot in Liliha

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
Honolulu police have opened a second-degree attempted murder investigation after a 32-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to his ankle in Liliha Thursday.

Police said the victim was involved in an argument with a male in the area of Vineyard Boulevard and Waipa Lane at about 10:35 p.m.

The victim suffered a non-life-threatening injury and was taken in serious condition to a hospital.

Police said the victim was uncooperative.

There are no arrests at this time.

