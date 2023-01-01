Las Vegas Advisor: Several Las Vegas projects are slated to open in 2023

Last year was a big one for Las Vegas — not so much in terms of new openings, but in its rapid and substantial recovery from the pandemic shutdown. In 2023, however, the focus will be on new projects.

Topping the list of several important openings is the Fontainebleau, the massive resort on the north Strip that sat unfinished for years and is scheduled to open at the end of the year. Another long-in-development opening will be the MSG Sphere that’s being touted as the most technologically advanced entertainment venue ever built. Other projects set to open in 2023 are Station Casinos’ Durango Station, the downtown Wildfire Casino, the Project 63 retail center at CityCenter, and the Atomic Golf Center between the Strip and downtown.

Fremont spiffs up: The Fremont’s new 13,000-square-foot food hall has opened with a sparkling modern design. The six food outlets include a Steak ‘n Shake, Huey Magoo’s (chicken tenders), Roli Roti (gourmet rotisserie), CRAFTkitchen, Tomo Noodles and DUNKIN’. Also opening adjacent to the food hall is the new FanDuel sports book.

Shows close: After only a few months, “Bat out of Hell—The Musical” has closed at Paris. Also closed, though after a much longer run of four years and 700 shows, is “Legends in Concert” at the Tropicana. Legends will reportedly pick up at a new, as yet unnamed, venue later this year.

Canyon loop increase: The price for passenger vehicles to drive the Red Rock Canyon loop has been raised from $15 to $20. For bicyclists, the price is now $8, up from $5. The fees for motorcyclists ($10) and pedestrians ($5) remain the same. The Bureau of Land Management says the price hike is necessary to help defray the costs incurred from the growing number of visitors to the park.

Question: Are any new buffets expected to open in 2023?

Answer: Nothing new has been announced. Last year at this time, there were 12 buffets; this year, there are 13. Food halls are opening, though, and appear to be the new preference over bringing back the buffets.

For more information about current Las Vegas shows, buffets, coupons, and good deals, go to LasVegasAdvisor.com.