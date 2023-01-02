High surf warning in effect for most north, west shores

A high surf warning for nearly all Hawaiian islands is in effect through 6 a.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The warning, which does not include Lanai and Hawaii island, covers northern and western shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, and Molokai, and northern shores of Maui.

Forecasters said waves will be 20 to 30 feet along north shores and between 15 to 20 feet along west shores.

They warned of ocean water surging and sweeping across beaches, creating the potential for damage to coastal properties and infrastructure, including roads. Powerful longshore and rip currents will be present at most beaches, NWS said today.

“Large breaking surf, significant shorebreak, and dangerous currents make entering the water very hazardous,” the warning said. “Anyone entering the water could face significant injury or death. Be prepared for road closures.”

A high surf advisory is also in effect for the western shores of the Big Island.

The weather service expects large breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet this afternoon, and 7 to 10 feet tonight, on the Kona coast. The Big Island advisory is from noon today through 6 a.m. Tuesday.