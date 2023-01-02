comscore High surf warning in effect for most north, west shores
Top News

High surf warning in effect for most north, west shores

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:49 am
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM A surfer bails out on a large wave at Banzai Pipeline today on Oahu’s North Shore, which is under a high surf warning through 6 a.m. Tuesday. The wipeout elicted gasps from onshore onlookers, but the surfer appeared unscathed.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    A surfer bails out on a large wave at Banzai Pipeline today on Oahu’s North Shore, which is under a high surf warning through 6 a.m. Tuesday. The wipeout elicted gasps from onshore onlookers, but the surfer appeared unscathed.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM A woman watches large waves at Off The Wall today on Oahu’s North Shore, which is under a high surf warning through 6 a.m. Tuesday.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    A woman watches large waves at Off The Wall today on Oahu’s North Shore, which is under a high surf warning through 6 a.m. Tuesday.

A high surf warning for nearly all Hawaiian islands is in effect through 6 a.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The warning, which does not include Lanai and Hawaii island, covers northern and western shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, and Molokai, and northern shores of Maui.

Forecasters said waves will be 20 to 30 feet along north shores and between 15 to 20 feet along west shores.

They warned of ocean water surging and sweeping across beaches, creating the potential for damage to coastal properties and infrastructure, including roads. Powerful longshore and rip currents will be present at most beaches, NWS said today.

“Large breaking surf, significant shorebreak, and dangerous currents make entering the water very hazardous,” the warning said. “Anyone entering the water could face significant injury or death. Be prepared for road closures.”

A high surf advisory is also in effect for the western shores of the Big Island.

The weather service expects large breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet this afternoon, and 7 to 10 feet tonight, on the Kona coast. The Big Island advisory is from noon today through 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Jeremy Renner suffers ‘traumatic injury’ in snowplow accident in Nevada
Next Story
California keeps wary eye on flooding after powerful storm

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up