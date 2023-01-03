Man, 21, charged with assault against police officer

An Oahu grand jury returned an indictment against a 21-year-old man today, charging him with assault after he allegedly drove a stolen rental vehicle toward a Honolulu police officer in Waianae.

Travis K. Key was charged with assault against a law enforcement officer in the first-degree, unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle in the first degree, promoting a dangerous drug in the third-degree and resisting an order to stop a motor vehicle.

He is expected to appear at his arraignment at Circuit Court in the coming days.

Key is currently being held at the Oahu Community Correctional Center in lieu of $100,000 aggregate bail.

Officers of the District 8 Crime Reduction Unit located a stolen BMW rental vehicle occupied by a man in the driver’s seat at Waianae District Park, 85-601 Farrington Highway at about 11:05 a.m. Wednesday.

When officers approached and ordered him to stop the vehicle, the man intentionally drove the vehicle toward one of the officers, forcing the officer to dive out of the path of the vehicle, police said.

Soon after, police arrested Key at the park on suspicion of first-degree attempted murder on a law enforcement officer, first-degree unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle, resisting arrest, third-degree promoting a dangerous drug, resisting an order to stop a motor vehicle and criminal contempt of court.