Hawaii records 1,316 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

The Hawaii Department of Health today reported 1,316 new COVID-19 infections over the past week, bringing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 373,514.

DOH also reported four more deaths, bringing the state’s COVID death toll to 1,765.

The state’s seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases increased to 177 compared to 156 reported on Dec. 28.

The seven-day average is based on an earlier set of seven days (Dec. 24 to 30) than the week-over-week infection count (Dec. 27 to Jan. 2) because cases from the most recent three days may not have been reported yet.

Actual numbers are also estimated to be several times higher since these figures do not include unreported home test kit results.

The number of cases per 100,000 in the state was at 12.5 compared with 11.0 for the previous week.

The state’s average positivity rate also increased to 7.9% compared with 7.1% the previous week.

By island, there were 856 cases reported on Oahu, 148 on Hawaii island, 198 on Maui, 78 on Kauai, and 10 on Molokai. Another 26 infections were reported for Hawaii residents out of state.

To date, 78.4% of Hawaii’s population has completed the primary series of COVID vaccinations, according to the Health Department. A total of 261,272 residents, or 23.4% of the state’s eligible population, have received the new bivalent booster.