2 men, 3 teens arrested after large affray in downtown Hilo

Hawaii island police arrested two men and three teenagers in connection with a large affray in downtown Hilo Wednesday.

Police said officers responded to multiple calls of an affray in the 100 block of Kinoole Street where people were reportedly yelling and throwing rocks at about 4:20 p.m. At least two people were also seen brandishing a knife and possibly a rifle.

Upon arrival, officers saw more than 20 people in the parking lot of a residential building.

Police said officers observed a 13-year-old boy with a knife at the scene. During a police investigation, police determined the teen had been yelling at other people in a threatening manner.

Officers subsequently arrested him on suspicion of disorderly conduct.

Police also arrested two other male teenagers, ages 15 and 17, on suspicion of assault after they allegedly punched, kicked and threw a rock at a 35-year-old Hilo man.

The victim sustained minor injuries in the assault.

Police said the three teens arrested Wednesday were released to their parents pending further investigation.

Police also arrested Jason Isope after he picked up a large rock in the presence of responding officers and approached a group of bystanders in a threatening manner, police said. Prosecutors charged him today with disorderly conduct.

During the police investigation, witnesses told officers they saw another man pointing what appeared to be a rifle at people before he retreated into the residential building.

Police said Jimbo Encher man was identified as the person with the rifle. Officers arrested him. Encher was charged today with two counts of first-degree terroristic threatening.

Anyone with information on the affray is asked to contact police officer Joshua Rodby-Tomas at 808-935-3311 or email him at Joshua.rodby-tomas@hawaiicounty.gov.