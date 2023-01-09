HPD arrest suspect in a stabbing at rental car facility

Honolulu police arrested a suspect in a stabbing at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport rental car facility, authorities said.
The victim, a male in his mid-20’s, was treated on the scene with multiple wounds, given advance life support by Honolulu Emergency Medical Services personnel and transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital.
Authorities were searching the area surrounding the Consolidated Rental Car Facility following the 6:25 p.m. incident.
State sheriffs, Honolulu Police Department officers and investigators from the Department of the Attorney General were on the scene.
