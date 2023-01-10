Applicants sought for Hawaii Elections Commission

The state Judiciary announced today it is seeking applicants for the Hawaii Elections Commission to fill the position of Hawaii County member William Dean’s position for the remainder of his term, which expires June 30, 2024.

Hawaii Supreme Court Chief Justice is soliciting applicants from Hawaii County since vacancies must be filled with a person from the same county as the departing member.

Persons currently active in political management or in political campaigns cannot serve on the Commission.

Any resident of the County of Hawaii interested in serving on the state Elections Commission should submit a resume and cover letter with the following information:

>>A statement explaining why they are qualified to serve on the Commission.

>>Education and employment history.

>>A list of immediate relatives who serve in elected office.

>>A disclosure of any pending litigation, tax, or criminal matter, any potential conflict of interest with regard to the duties of the Commission, or anything else that could adversely affect your ability to serve on the Commission.

>>The names and contact information of three references.

Send cover letters and resumes to:

Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald

Supreme Court of Hawaii

417 S. King St.

Honolulu, HI 96813

Fax: 808-539-4703

Email: chiefjustice@courts.hawaii.gov

Resumes must be postmarked, emailed, faxed, or hand-delivered by Jan. 20. The names of all applicants will be made public. Once appointed, the individual’s term will be effective through June 30, 2024.