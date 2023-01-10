HPD: Burglary suspect attacks woman, 77, in her Mililani home

A 77-year-old woman sustained broken bones and lacerations after an intruder pushed her down the stairs of her Mililani home and assaulted her Monday night, Honolulu police said.

According to police, the woman went upstairs in her two-story home on the 95-400 block of Awiki Street to check her house alarm which went off at about 10:05 p.m.

While going up the stairs, the resident saw an unknown man in her home.

She retreated down the stairs when the man pushed her down the steps, police said. The suspect then assaulted her, police said.

Police said the victim ran outside to get help and the suspect locked himself in a bedroom.

Police responded and arrested the 32-year-old man at the house on suspicion of first-degree burglary and resisting arrest.

The victim was taken in stable condition to Wahiawa General Hospital.