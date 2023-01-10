These brussels sprouts are slightly sweet

These honeyed Brussels sprouts bring a smack of sweetness to the table, balanced by citrus and spice. They’re tossed with a simple vinaigrette, which helps them retain moisture in the oven while bringing out their natural sugars. For a sunny jolt, the sprouts are topped with sliced chiles tempered with a splash of vinegar, smoky almonds and fresh orange zest and juice.

Roasted Brussels Sprouts With Honey, Almonds and Chile

Ingredients:

• 1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil

• 3 to 4 tablespoons honey

• 3 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

• Kosher salt (such as Diamond Crystal) and freshly ground black pepper

• 2 pounds Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved (or quartered if large)

• 1 small red Fresno chile, very thinly sliced, seeds discarded

• 1 orange

• 1/3 cup chopped smoked almonds (or other nuts; see tip)

Directions:

Heat the oven to 425 degrees and set a large sheet pan in the oven.

In a large bowl, whisk together the olive oil with 2 tablespoons honey, 1 tablespoon vinegar, 1 teaspoon salt and 3/4 teaspoon pepper.

Add the Brussels sprouts to the dressing and toss to coat. (Be sure to add any precious outer leaves that fell off during slicing; they’ll crisp up in the oven and add tons of texture.)

Add the Brussels sprouts to the hot sheet pan (you should hear a satisfying sizzle), push them around into an even layer and bake them until tender and charred in spots, about 25 minutes.

While the Brussels sprouts roast, prepare the chile garnish: Combine the chile and remaining 2 tablespoons vinegar in a small bowl and set aside. (The vinegar’s acidity will tame the chile’s heat.)

Once the Brussels sprouts have roasted, season to taste with salt and pepper. (You may be surprised how much seasoning they need.)

Transfer the Brussels sprouts to a serving platter or bowl. Drizzle with 1 to 2 tablespoons honey. Finely grate the zest of the orange over the Brussels sprouts, then quarter the orange and squeeze one portion over the sprouts. Top with the nuts and, using a fork, distribute the chiles on top (discarding the vinegar or saving it for another use). Enjoy hot or at room temperature.

Total time: 30 minutes, serves 6-8.

Tip:

If you can’t find smoked almonds, toast 1/4 cup coarsely chopped walnuts, pecans, plain almonds, macadamia nuts or pine nuts in a small skillet over medium heat until fragrant, 3 to 5 minutes. Transfer to a bowl and toss with 1/4 teaspoon smoked paprika; season with salt and pepper and let cool before garnishing.