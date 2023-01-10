comscore Eddie Aikau surf contest set to begin Wednesday on Oahu
Eddie Aikau surf contest set to begin Wednesday on Oahu

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:54 a.m.
  The last run of the Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational was on Feb. 25, 2016, drawing more than 1.2 million to the event's livestream. The beach at Waimea Bay was sparse Monday with few people on the shore.

    The last run of the Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational was on Feb. 25, 2016, drawing more than 1.2 million to the event’s livestream. Above, the beach at Waimea Bay was sparse Monday with few people on the shore.

  The Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational is expected to draw more than 20,000 people to Waimea Bay on Wednesday. The bay was relatively calm Monday.

    The Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational is expected to draw more than 20,000 people to Waimea Bay on Wednesday. At top, the bay was relatively calm Monday.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM The Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational is expected to draw more than 20,000 people to Waimea Bay on Wednesday. Above, people enjoyed the bay’s shore.

    The Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational is expected to draw more than 20,000 people to Waimea Bay on Wednesday. Above, people enjoyed the bay’s shore.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, businesses in Haleiwa are expected to see more foot traffic during the Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational.

    Above, businesses in Haleiwa are expected to see more foot traffic during the Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational.

More than 20,000 people are likely to descend upon Waimea Bay on Wednesday as a giant North Shore swell is expected to allow “The Eddie” big-wave surf contest to run for only the 10th time in some 40 years. Read more

