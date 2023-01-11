comscore ‘The Eddie’ a no-go as conditions change
‘The Eddie’ a no-go as conditions change

  • By Rosemarie Bernardo rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:37 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM The Eddie Aikau big-wave tournament set for today is canceled. People enjoyed the beach Monday at Waimea Bay in anticipation of the contest.

Organizers of the Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational canceled today’s event due to changes in wind and swell conditions on Oahu’s North Shore. Read more

