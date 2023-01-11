‘The Eddie’ a no-go as conditions change
- By Rosemarie Bernardo rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:37 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
The Eddie Aikau big-wave tournament set for today is canceled. People enjoyed the beach Monday at Waimea Bay in anticipation of the contest.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree