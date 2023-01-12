Letter: In Europe, families keep homeless count down

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I wholeheartedly agree with Linda Umstead (“Fewer homeless seen in places outside America,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Dec. 13). My husband, born in Eastern Europe, said that families are much tighter and feel responsibility for each other. They live in crowded multi-generational homes sometimes from birth to death.

Not to say that there aren’t beggars on the streets occasionally, but not the homeless encampments we see all over the U.S.

I also agree on the issue of guns. It’s not the same internationally.

Linda Nikcevich

Kailua

