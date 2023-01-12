Editorial | Letters Letter: In Europe, families keep homeless count down Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! I wholeheartedly agree with Linda Umstead (“Fewer homeless seen in places outside America,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Dec. 13). Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. I wholeheartedly agree with Linda Umstead (“Fewer homeless seen in places outside America,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Dec. 13). My husband, born in Eastern Europe, said that families are much tighter and feel responsibility for each other. They live in crowded multi-generational homes sometimes from birth to death. Not to say that there aren’t beggars on the streets occasionally, but not the homeless encampments we see all over the U.S. I also agree on the issue of guns. It’s not the same internationally. Linda Nikcevich Kailua EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Off The News: Helping hand for businesses