Cloud ‘shot up’ in front of Hawaiian Airlines flight before severe turbulence, NTSB report says

Less than an hour from landing in Honolulu, a Hawaiian Airlines flight experienced severe turbulence when a “cloud shot up vertically” in front of the airplane on Dec. 18, a preliminary National Transportation Safety Board report said.

The pilot called the lead flight attendant to advise her that they may have turbulence. Within about 1 to 3 seconds, the plane encountered severe turbulence, resulting in injuries to 25 people aboard the flight, the report said.

The National Transportation Safety Board released the preliminary report today on Hawaiian Airlines flight 35, detailing the weather conditions at the time of the turbulence.

In the report, the Hawaiian Airlines Airbus A330 captain said the plane en route to Honolulu from Phoenix, Ariz. was traveling at a flight level of about 40,000 feet above a cirrostratus cloud layer. Conditions were smooth with clear skies above the cloud layer and the weather radar was on when a cloud shot up vertically, like a smoke plume, in front of the plane in a matter of seconds.

Soon after, the plane experienced “severe convectively induced turbulence” at about 10:07 a.m.

The plane was about 65 nautical miles north-northeast of Kahului, Maui at the time and approximately 40 minutes from landing at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu.

Of the 291 passengers and crew aboard the flight, 25 people sustained injuries. Of those injured, four passengers and two crew members sustained serious injuries and 17 passengers and 2 crew members sustained minor injuries.

The aircraft sustained minor damage.

Investigators conducted a post-examination of the weather in the area that revealed “an occluded frontal system with an associated upper-level trough moving towards the Hawaiian Islands. Satellite and weather radar imagery and lightning data depicted strong cells in the vicinity of the flight,” the report said.

The U.S. National Weather Service had issued a current significant meteorological warning “for embedded thunderstorms with tops reaching FL 380 (flight level at 38,000 feet)” over the region.

The NTSB preliminary report indicated there were no pilot reports of severe turbulence along the route prior to the accident.

