Las Vegas Advisor: Resorts World casino adds parking fee — with a loophole

After holding off since its opening in 2021, Resorts World Las Vegas has finally initiated a fee for parking.

However, this one is ­distinctly more customer-­friendly than the others around town, as the fee is waived if you simply become a member of the Resorts World players club, which is free to join.

For those who choose to pay, the charge is $10 per day, no matter how brief the visit. Unlike other fee-based parking structures, there’s no 1- to 3-hour grace period. Get the card.

Final Four: Adding to the impressive list of sporting events being played in Las Vegas — Super Bowl, NFL Draft, Formula 1 Grand Prix — it’s been announced that the Final Four of the March Madness NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship is coming to Allegiant Stadium. The games will take place on April 1 and 3, 2028. It’s the first time Vegas will host the Final Four.

‘Awakening’ sleeps: “Awakening,” the new show at Wynn Las Vegas, is taking a two-week break as of Jan. 15 to make some adjustments. While the show has been lauded for its amazing technology and choreography, its storyline was muddled and hard to follow. “Awakening” will reopen in February with a new script.

Record jackpot: A professional poker player from Las Vegas hit the Face Up Pai Gow Poker progressive side bet at the Flamingo to win $6.4 million, the biggest table-game jackpot in history. The progressive is linked to several Caesars properties and requires making a $5 side bet to qualify.

Question: Was there a winner in the big Circa Survivor football contest?

Answer: There was a two-way tie. The massive contest that drew 6,133 players came down to only three on the last week, with two picking a winning team to split the record $6 million-­plus winner-take-all prize.

