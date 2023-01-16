Small plane crashes on approach to Molokai Airport

A single-engine Cessna 208 plane with two people on board crashed while on approach to the Molokai Airport early today, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The crash occurred in Ho’olehua at about 5 a.m.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

There was no immediate information about the condition of the two people on board.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when additional information becomes available.