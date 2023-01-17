Police search for suspect in Kaaawa convenience store robbery

Honolulu police are looking for a male suspect who allegedly robbed a convenience store in Kaaawa early today.
The robbery occurred in the 51-400 block of Kamehameha Highway at about 3:15 a.m.
Police said a male entered the store and pulled out a knife or sword and demanded money from the register. He fled with money and merchandise taken from the store.
No injuries were reported.
The suspect was wearing a mask, gloves, black jacket, hat and shoes at the time.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300.
