Marinated chicken thighs with parsley

Parsley stems are puréed in a bold and garlicky buttermilk marinade that tenderizes the meat, then the leaves and their tender stems are sautéed like spinach and spritzed with fresh lemon. After a quick sear on the stovetop, the well-marinated chicken thighs gain caramelized edges — and their bright, herbaceous flavor will make you think, “Oh, that’s what parsley tastes like.”

Pan-Seared Chicken Thighs With Parsley and Lemon

Ingredients:

• 1 bunch fresh flat-leaf parsley (3 to 4 ounces)

• 10 garlic cloves, peeled

• 1 jalapeño, stemmed

• 2 tablespoons capers

• 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice, plus wedges for serving

• 2 teaspoons granulated sugar

• Kosher salt and black pepper

• 1/2 cup buttermilk

• 1 1/2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs

• Olive oil, as needed

Directions:

Separate the tough parsley stems from the leaves and tender stems. Coarsely chop the tough stems.

In a food processor, add the chopped parsley stems, garlic, jalapeño, capers, lemon juice, sugar, 1 1/2 teaspoons salt, 1/2 teaspoon pepper and the buttermilk; blitz until smooth. Transfer to a medium bowl and add the chicken; turn to evenly coat. Cover and refrigerate to marinate for at least 30 minutes and up to 24 hours.

Heat a large, preferably nonstick skillet over medium-high and add 2 tablespoons olive oil. Add the reserved parsley leaves and tender stems and cook, stirring occasionally, until considerably wilted and bright green but charred in spots, 2 to 3 minutes. Season with salt and pepper; transfer to a platter.

In the same skillet over medium-high, add enough oil to coat the bottom. Add the chicken with its marinade and cook until browned and caramelized in spots, 7 to 8 minutes per side. Transfer to the platter with the parsley and serve with lemon wedges, for spritzing.

Total time: 30 minutes, plus 30 minutes’ marinating, serves 4.