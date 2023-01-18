Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 808-529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.
>> Gov. Josh Green plans to use $100 million in state general funds to address climate change. A story and headline Tuesday on Page B1 incorrectly reported that Green had considered a different source for the $100 million.
>> According to updated University of Hawaii data, 53.2% of UH students systemwide are completely online, 26.3% have at least one online course and 20.4% are completely in person. A story Friday on Page B1 about university spending contained inaccurate information.
