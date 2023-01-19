New University of Hawaii tuition schedule freezes tuition for 2 years

The University of Hawaii Board of Regents has voted on a new, four-year tuition schedule for the university system, which increases tuition for some of the main campuses after a temporary tuition freeze.

The board today voted 9-1 for the new tuition schedule rates, which run through spring 2027. The new schedule freezes tuition for the next two academic years at all campuses, or during the 2023-24 and 2024-25 academic years.

After that, resident tuition rates will increase by 2% at UH Hilo, UH Manoa and UH West Oahu in the following two academic years, or the 2025-26 and 2026-27 academic years. Non-resident undergraduate tuition rates at three and four-year campuses will increase by the equivalent dollar amount in each of those two academic years.

The UH Manoa William S. Richardson School of Law’s tuition will increase by 2% for three years, starting with the 2024-25 academic year.

Community college and graduate student tuition rates will remain frozen for all four academic years covered by the new tuition schedule.

“Tuition is the most challenging subject the regents face,” said board Chair Randy Moore in a statement. “We are always trying to find a balance between how much can be afforded while also trying to keep up with the resources that we need to provide a quality education. We attempted to do that by keeping the freeze on the community college tuition while approving a modest increase in the tuition at the four-year campuses.”

The last time the BOR approved a tuition increase was in 2016. Resident undergraduate rates were increased by 1-2% in academic years 2018-19 and 2019-20.

Currently, full-time resident undergraduate tuition is $5,652 per semester at UH Manoa; $3,836 per semester at UH Hilo and UH West Oahu; and $1,572 per semester at the seven UH community colleges.