comscore Navajo Nation rescinds mask mandate on vast reservation
News

Navajo Nation rescinds mask mandate on vast reservation

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / JAN. 10 Navajo President Buu Nygren delivers his inaugural speech this month in Fort Defiance, Ariz. The Navajo Nation has rescinded a mask mandate that has been in effect since the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, officials announced today, fulfilling a pledge that Nygren made while campaigning for the presidency.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS / JAN. 10

    Navajo President Buu Nygren delivers his inaugural speech this month in Fort Defiance, Ariz. The Navajo Nation has rescinded a mask mandate that has been in effect since the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, officials announced today, fulfilling a pledge that Nygren made while campaigning for the presidency.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / FEB. 11, 2021 The Navajo Nation has rescinded a mask mandate that has been in effect since the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, officials announced today. Shown here, a sign urging safety measures during the coronavirus pandemic is displayed in Teesto, Ariz., on the Navajo Nation in 2021.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS / FEB. 11, 2021

    The Navajo Nation has rescinded a mask mandate that has been in effect since the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, officials announced today. Shown here, a sign urging safety measures during the coronavirus pandemic is displayed in Teesto, Ariz., on the Navajo Nation in 2021.

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. >> The Navajo Nation has rescinded a mask mandate that’s been in effect since the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, officials announced today, fulfilling a pledge that new tribal President Buu Nygren made while campaigning for the office.

The mandate was one of the longest-standing anywhere in the U.S. and applied broadly to businesses, government offices and tourist destinations on the vast reservation, which extends into New Mexico, Utah and Arizona.

Nygren and Navajo Nation Council Delegate Otto Tso, who is temporarily overseeing the tribe’s legislative branch, announced the change in the evening. Both were sworn in to their respective positions earlier this month.

“It’s time for the Navajo people to get back to work,” Nygren said in a statement. “It’s time for them to be able to open their chapter houses to conduct local business and to receive services they are asking for and deserve.”

Masks will still be required in schools, nursing homes and health care facilities, according to the latest public health order.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Japan promotes sand dunes to attract lunar companies

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up