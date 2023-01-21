Honolulu firefighters respond after boat loses power in Waikiki

Honolulu firefighters responded to a boater in distress call in the Waikiki area Friday night, the Honolulu Fire Department reported.

At around 11 p.m., HFD received a call from a bystander about the boater, who was seen in the water near the Halekulani Hotel. A 45-foot catamaran had been anchored offshore and the captain was shuttling people to shore with a dinghy when the dinghy’s motor died, the fire department said in a news release.

The captain was rowing the dinghy back out in the dark when fire department personnel arrive. HFD used its rescue boat to find the captain, who had not yet reached the catamaran.

The captain told HFD that its services were not needed.

No injuries were reported during the incident.