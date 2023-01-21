McClanahan’s free throws help UH hold off UC Riverside

JoVon McClanahan scored 19 points, including two decisive free throws with 9.7 seconds left, as the Hawaii basketball team held off UC Riverside, 67-63, today in SRC Arena in Riverside, Calif.

After UCR scored the first basket, the ’Bows scored the next seven points and would not trail again. But the ’Bows’ lead, which bloated to 14 points, would dwindle to 65-63 when 6-foot-10 post Lachlan Olbrich scored on a driving layup with 13.2 seconds to play.

The Highlanders missed two chances when Jamal Hartwell, who entered connecting on 45% of his 3s, could not get a shot from behind the arc to fall.

Flynn Cameron then missed a layup attempt. McClanahan rebounded, and was fouled by Zyon Pullin with 9.7 seconds to play. McClanahan’s two free throws were true — he made nine of 10 from the line — and Hartwell misfired with 4 seconds to go. Bernardo da Silva’s grabbed his eighth rebound to seal UH’s road victory.

“That was a heck of a response,” UH coach Eran Ganot said, referencing the ’Bows’ comeback from Thursday’s loss to UC Irvine.

UH committed only nine turnovers. The ’Bows are 10-0 when they have 11 giveaways or fewer.

UH improved to 15-5 overall and 6-2 in the Big West.